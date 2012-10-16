Dustin Williams

Ipad App Idea for the Capital Hotel

Dustin Williams
Dustin Williams
  • Save
Ipad App Idea for the Capital Hotel ios ipad app ui ux
Download color palette

Concept idea that I designed for the Capital Hotel in Little Rock, AR.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Dustin Williams
Dustin Williams

More by Dustin Williams

View profile
    • Like