Christopher Ariñez

Monster Munch

Christopher Ariñez
Christopher Ariñez
  • Save
Monster Munch monster halloween candy pumpkin dracula frankenstein jack-o-lantern cute kids chocolate rabbit illustration
Download color palette

Working on some lil guys to wrap around some chocolate. We'll be handing them out to children during an upcoming holiday.

Christopher Ariñez
Christopher Ariñez

More by Christopher Ariñez

View profile
    • Like