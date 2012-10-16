Charter Flight Group

A new website I just concepted out after creating the logo. Client is was looking for a clean simple design, that also incorporated a lot of elements and action items but without cluttering up the page. Lot of work to incorporate jquery elements in order to get a lot of SEO content on the page without just seeing text everywhere. Jquery elements include, quote form slide out over the main image, city list scroll, and an image slider with blind transitions for the main image. Also at the bottom there's a collapse and expand area to give more space for SEO content.