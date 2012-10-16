Mutsumi Kawazoe

Goat

Mutsumi Kawazoe
Mutsumi Kawazoe
Hire Me
  • Save
Goat illustration animal
Download color palette

It's a goat.
I drew this series after a long time.
I was eager to draw it but I was too busy X(
Drawing this series is really fantastic time for me :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Mutsumi Kawazoe
Mutsumi Kawazoe
Welcome to my illustration portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mutsumi Kawazoe

View profile
    • Like