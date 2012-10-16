Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Alumni Golf Classics

Alumni Golf Classics logo logotype typography custom sports golf classic retro vintage brown beige green tournament event shadow line
Logo for event company that arranges golf tournaments. Run by Paul J. Kirkegaard from Baltimore, MD. More info via www.alumnigolfclassics.com

Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
