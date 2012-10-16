Mikha Makhoul

January 2013

January 2013 calendar design iphone 5 wallpaper ui design calendar 2013 month traits steve jobs
calendar 2013 design is in the works for iPhone 5

theme: Steve Jobs' 12 Rules of Success
colors: clean white, light grey, faded red & yellow separators (for January)
each month has different trait & different neat theme

wallpapers will be free to download in december

check out full preview

here are the real pixels

