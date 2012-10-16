Marco Antônio Gomes

Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes
Miroir Friday Logo logo logodesign nightclub miroir colors
Logo developed for friday party by Miroir nightclub, in Rio de Janeiro. The proposal was to create something modern, positive, dynamic and elegant, playing with colors present in the visual imagery of the lovers of electronic music.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Marco Antônio Gomes
