Matt Laumann

J&M RSVP Cards

Matt Laumann
Matt Laumann
  • Save
J&M RSVP Cards wedding invitation rsvp card type typography hand drawn design print design lost type
Download color palette

Wedding guests were asked to draw (or write) a message on the back of their RSVP card. We received a lot of great responses, including a rebus puzzle, a love note in Italian, and hand drawn typography.

Invite
Rebound of
J&M Wedding Invitation
By Matt Laumann
Matt Laumann
Matt Laumann

More by Matt Laumann

View profile
    • Like