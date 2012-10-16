Lemongraphic

Golden Nova business card

For more Golden Nova please visit
http://bit.ly/WhAaXU

Golden Nova business card is a unique piece of business card design which uses typography as well as special effect printing such as foil gold stamping. This create a great contrasting effect in texture feel as well as visual appealing.

