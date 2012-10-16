Alloneword

Bringing back the block

Alloneword
Alloneword
  • Save
Bringing back the block colours no texture
Download color palette

Started work on a new project today for a university and trying to keep things nice an simple. A lot of my designs of late have featured textures, gradients and shadows galroe, and while they do look nice, do tend to get a bit repetitive. Is refreshing to create buttons without a billion layer styles, and also means when I come to styling it up for the mock up there won't be a massive amount of CSS (or IE adaption).

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Alloneword
Alloneword

More by Alloneword

View profile
    • Like