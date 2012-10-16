Bringing back the block

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Started work on a new project today for a university and trying to keep things nice an simple. A lot of my designs of late have featured textures, gradients and shadows galroe, and while they do look nice, do tend to get a bit repetitive. Is refreshing to create buttons without a billion layer styles, and also means when I come to styling it up for the mock up there won't be a massive amount of CSS (or IE adaption).