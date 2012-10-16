Borbás Geri

Photogotchi™ Instagram icon with friends

Photogotchi™ Instagram icon with friends photogotchi camera toolbar icon pixel ui 8bit instagram weibo tumblr social share
A bit more healthy with less gradient on the body. In the upcomin` Photogotchi update.

Photogotchi™ Instagram icon
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
