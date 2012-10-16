Marisa Seguin

Pippilotta 2

Pippilotta 2 illustration watercolor watercolour digital pippi longstocking
Finished up this piece for the show next month at Light Grey Art Lab. This is my favourite part of it. Show opens Nov 16 in Minneapolis. More info here: http://bit.ly/Qbwt3O

Pippilotta
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
