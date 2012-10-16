Ahmed Naxeem

Ray Logo event branding ray kaleidoscope pattern colors
Logo design for an Event Celebrating life of a polymath.. The concept behind it is looking at his life as a kaleidoscope as he was involved in so many things.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
