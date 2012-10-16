The Studio Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Take a space and fill it with creative ideas, people and products and you’ve got The Studio. This space – a long narrow building with high ceilings and great light – was the creative spark that ignited the concept for the logo. Set on a dark teal background – long, clean white lines encompass the name, whilst the “fizz” of green seen in the “I”, adds an element of fun. The result – a clean, modern logo that is beautifully proportioned and classically simple.