Adam Kiss

DrivePorter, "final" version

Adam Kiss
Adam Kiss
  • Save
DrivePorter, "final" version ios iphone app appplication button slider blue purple tag car radar
Download color palette

So, after a while, when everybody though we don't give 'a damn' about this application, I created much better, simple version of the application.

Full view: https://dl.dropbox.com/u/5392092/work-preview/driveporter-3beta.jpg

Enjoy.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Adam Kiss
Adam Kiss

More by Adam Kiss

View profile
    • Like