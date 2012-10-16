Type Set Match #2

I used Adelle Web here (by the ever so awesome Type Together) because the article has a positively confident tone, devoid of hubris.

Large, 19px text and a wide measure was chosen for the extra beefiness.

See the full thing on Typecast: http://beta.typecastapp.com/robinrendle-team/share/844cfda20cad638462c60f783245f7f875bd9cc2PdC7q