Leanda Ryan

iPhone 5 Stencil

Leanda Ryan
Leanda Ryan
  • Save
iPhone 5 Stencil stencil iphone sketch wireframe sketchbook
Download color palette

Bored with drawing the frame over and over so I made a stencil.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Leanda Ryan
Leanda Ryan

More by Leanda Ryan

View profile
    • Like