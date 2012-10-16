Tony O'Donohoe

SkillPages Skill Cards

SkillPages Skill Cards skillpages skill card green orange badges circle
#20 in a series of teasers of the new website design for SkillPages.com. Updated skill cards. Created with the SkillPages design team.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
