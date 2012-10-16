Keenan Cummings

Bear Shirt - Refinements

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings
  • Save
Bear Shirt - Refinements illustration
Download color palette

A bit tougher looking eye, beefier shoulders, some fur hear and here, and a couple shadows. Feeling better about this one

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings

More by Keenan Cummings

View profile
    • Like