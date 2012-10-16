In this Text Effect Tutorial we will learn how to create Impossible Text while using simple and understandable techniques. Although, it was not as obvious to me as it is now. I even tried to remember my classes of trigonometry in high school. In the final part of this tutorial we will issue some impossible text in the Blueprint style. This style is a popular trend in design now. Have fun and enjoy this Adobe Illustrator tutorial! http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/text_effect/how_to_create_impossible_text/6-1-0-282