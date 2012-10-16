AT monogram for an interior designer working within the home and hospitality sectors - represented by a house and table. The inline treatment was chosen to give it a more classic (and experienced) quality and a sense of finer detail that should work well with the bronze block foil of the stationary.

I could probably go on about the relationship between geometry and systematic approaches, elemental structural references alongside a personal, individualised service practice but will leave that for later.

Might make the lines a touch lighter.