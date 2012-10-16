Rich Baird

AT Monogram

Rich Baird
Rich Baird
  • Save
AT Monogram monograms logos logo identity monogram typography at interior design logomark marque interior design structure geometric
Download color palette

AT monogram for an interior designer working within the home and hospitality sectors - represented by a house and table. The inline treatment was chosen to give it a more classic (and experienced) quality and a sense of finer detail that should work well with the bronze block foil of the stationary.

I could probably go on about the relationship between geometry and systematic approaches, elemental structural references alongside a personal, individualised service practice but will leave that for later.

Might make the lines a touch lighter.

Rich Baird
Rich Baird

More by Rich Baird

View profile
    • Like