Joshua Hibbert

Pr.ofile.me

Joshua Hibbert
Joshua Hibbert
  • Save
Pr.ofile.me mobile phone iphone card design futura ratio css
Download color palette

Harry Roberts has just released his latest project, Pr.ofile.me. It's a pretty neat digital business card toolkit.

My card can be found at http://joshnh.com/card

For best results, save it and open it from the homescreen of your phone.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Joshua Hibbert
Joshua Hibbert

More by Joshua Hibbert

View profile
    • Like