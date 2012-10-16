Steve DeCusatis

Pats Parks ID system

Steve DeCusatis
Steve DeCusatis
  • Save
Pats Parks ID system pats parks terrain boarding resort slope snowboard snowboarding snowboards ride riding ski skiing park snow tornado storm plane water drop droplets
Download color palette

Identity system for terrain parks - Not the final logo(s), but ones I like.

Steve DeCusatis
Steve DeCusatis

More by Steve DeCusatis

View profile
    • Like