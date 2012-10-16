John Salinero

VR is 150 years-old

John Salinero
John Salinero
  • Save
VR is 150 years-old vr central railway station map tracks train world city town helsinki finland scandinavia north travel globe architecture building house illustrator photoshop landscape
Download color palette

VR, the National Railways of Finland had a birthday. This is my small effort to celebrate it.

7a35dbea7c0fa33b65bc136f65b2f8fd
Rebound of
Järvenpää town in Finland
By John Salinero
John Salinero
John Salinero

More by John Salinero

View profile
    • Like