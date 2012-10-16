Max Mondon | MNDN

Deactivated LCD for upcoming project

Deactivated LCD for upcoming project
This is a snipped of a software user interface for an upcoming project. Tried to get the "deactivated" tone right. Used old game&watch games as reference. What do you think - any feedback?

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
