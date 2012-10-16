Alex Tass, logo designer

Linnovate logo design for web and mobile developer

letter mark monogram l creative colorful logo design
Logo redesign for Linnovate, a web and mobile design and development company specialized in eCommerce, Social Networks and building Mobile and Facbook Applications.

The symbol shows the L letter and also an interaction of the symbols specific in coding and programming.

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
