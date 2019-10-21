🏠 Real Estate Project - Filters

ℹ️ Details

Designing Real Estate Project - A new way of Filtering:

This is a real estate project which is based in Denmark. Firstly we did a little interview with the client and designed a nice logo for the website. Then I did research about other real estate projects: Airbnb, some Denmark based websites and so on. After that, I interviewed the client and discussed all the details. Then I had started to design the UI for this website. I can say, I was so excited when starting to work on this project. This is the filter pages that I tried a new way to filter the homes to find the best home for our dear users. 🤗



