🏠 Real Estate Project - Filters

🏠 Real Estate Project - Filters
ℹ️ Details
Designing Real Estate Project - A new way of Filtering:

This is a real estate project which is based in Denmark. Firstly we did a little interview with the client and designed a nice logo for the website. Then I did research about other real estate projects: Airbnb, some Denmark based websites and so on. After that, I interviewed the client and discussed all the details. Then I had started to design the UI for this website. I can say, I was so excited when starting to work on this project. This is the filter pages that I tried a new way to filter the homes to find the best home for our dear users. 🤗

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
