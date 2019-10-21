🏠 Real Estate Project - Filters

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ℹ️ Details
Designing Real Estate Project - A new way of Filtering:
This is a real estate project which is based in Denmark. Firstly we did a little interview with the client and designed a nice logo for the website. Then I did research about other real estate projects: Airbnb, some Denmark based websites and so on. After that, I interviewed the client and discussed all the details. Then I had started to design the UI for this website. I can say, I was so excited when starting to work on this project. This is the filter pages that I tried a new way to filter the homes to find the best home for our dear users. 🤗
📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉
Email • Twitter • Behance