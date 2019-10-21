Design_League

BunnyLawn Logo trendy bunny lawn logo vector minimalist minimal logodesign logo illustration icon fresh design design creative logo creative design creative agency conceptual design concept clean brandingdesign branding
Here I am presenting one of my favorite creation. Less Detailed, Flat, Minimalist artwork which is combination of two elements #Bunny & #Lawn. Hope you guys like it :)

Artwork by #Design_League

