Avanti - Logo Concepts 🐐

Avanti - Logo Concepts 🐐 design brand identity negative space typography lettermark smart mark logotype designer logomark ibex buck antler ram animal mascot stars star goats goat logo identity designer branding brand
Recently i've been developing the brand identity for a women's shoe brand named Avanti, which means "move forward" in italian.

The client suggested using a goat as a mascot because on their city, Chicamocha, the goats are known for hiking on hard mountains but enjoying an awesome view at the same time - Avanti shoes will also be able to endure hard terrain but they will be enjoyable to wear at the same time 🐐

Feel free to check out the second image to see the sketches that originated these two concepts and after that, i will love to know which one is your favorite.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
