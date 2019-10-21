Avanti - Logo Concepts 🐐

Recently i've been developing the brand identity for a women's shoe brand named Avanti, which means "move forward" in italian.

The client suggested using a goat as a mascot because on their city, Chicamocha, the goats are known for hiking on hard mountains but enjoying an awesome view at the same time - Avanti shoes will also be able to endure hard terrain but they will be enjoyable to wear at the same time 🐐

Feel free to check out the second image to see the sketches that originated these two concepts and after that, i will love to know which one is your favorite.

