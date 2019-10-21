Loren Montilla

Icon Set — Pharmacy

Icon Set — Pharmacy icon set pictogram branding rounded color shapes iconography asset pharmacy product identity company style guide color palette category pictogram branding project brand color scheme
Icon set made fora pharmacy

www.pharmaciechapelle.be

