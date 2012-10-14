Type Set Match: Creating for the Brain in the Body, No. 1

Trending designs to inspire you
I used an extra condensed Gothic for the last Type Set Match, so I wanted to try something different. The long headline was a real challenge for me and I spent a good amount of time wrestling it into shape. Kerning a tightly tracked display face in Photoshop proved no easy task.
After I read the text, the first typeface that came to mind was Eva from the Ourtype foundry. It's especially warm and fluid in character and, in my opinion, carries a distinct human touch—much like the work of the famed ceramicist Eva Zeisel after which the typeface was named.
https://ourtype.com/#/try/font-info/eva/
For body text, I selected the wonderful and timeless Scala by Martin Majoor. It proportions are similar to Eva and the faces seem to share a commonality of letterform. Still, they contrast nicely. Aside from being serif to Eva's sans, I find that the sharpness (angularity?) of Scala plays nicely with the casual smoothness of Eva.
http://www.martinmajoor.com/1.1_scala_article_majoor.html
For captions and footnotes, I chose Cora form Type Together. It's an odd experimental face that I've had trouble settling with in the past. I chose it primarily because of its rather large x-height and the fact that it holds up well at small sizes. Essentially, I wanted something with the feel of Lucida without having to, well, use Lucida. Cora does possess a shape the reminds me of Optima which, in some ways, feels to me like a [much] more formal cut of Eva. I could be way off base here, but that's what I was thinking when I made my selection.
http://www.type-together.com/Cora
Finally, I tried to add a touch of typographic flair by employing a glyph from the ITC Ancestor family. The visceral, almost primordial bent of the article sent me searching for icons I could use to set (or at least mirror) the conceptual mood of the article. I tried my standard set, but nothing felt quite right. I began thinking about cave paintings and pictographs and, quite by luck, found ITC Ancestor which turned out to be exactly what I was looking for :)
http://www.fontshop.com/fonts/singles/itc/itc_ancestor_std_regular/
Feedback, as always, is welcomed.