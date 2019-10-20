Nour Oumousse

Owlet!

Owlet! for sale mascot cute owlet monochrome tweet wings bird animal illustration geometric logodesign logo design symbol brand branding icon mark logo owl
Owlet !
Baby owl symbol ( Unused design ).

Exclusive, Trademarkable Logo :
This logo will be sold once. Copyright transfers to the buyer.

Editable:
Professional customization is included in the price: text change (or addition), color change, minor design changes.

Original Vector Art:
Original vector EPS format and high-resolution JPG format. Additional formats on request at no extra charge.

For custom logos and other inquiries, contact me:
nour@oumousse.com

Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
