Dreamers - Digital Illustration Series 01

Hey Guys! Everyone has a dream, and dream is something each and every individual on earth strive to achieve over time. Some of them achieve before their time, and others face difficulties to achieve because we're all human beings. This is a new level of my digital illustration series that's based on surrealism and would be titled under just one word:Dreamers. This guy has many dreams and his mind is blown away in order to concentrate and focus what needs to be done first and just like all we do and face over time.

