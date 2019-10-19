Dreamers - Digital Illustration Series 01

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Guys! Everyone has a dream, and dream is something each and every individual on earth strive to achieve over time. Some of them achieve before their time, and others face difficulties to achieve because we're all human beings. This is a new level of my digital illustration series that's based on surrealism and would be titled under just one word:Dreamers. This guy has many dreams and his mind is blown away in order to concentrate and focus what needs to be done first and just like all we do and face over time.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.
Check out my product design work.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖