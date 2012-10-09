Michael Sacca

Instatabs Chrome Extension Icon

Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
Hire Me
  • Save
Instatabs Chrome Extension Icon icon photo instagram extension app illustrator vector camera polaroid vintage
Download color palette

Icon design for the Instagram Chrome extension we just launched. It's a simple extension that replaces your "New Tab" screen with the latest Instagram shots from your feed.

Check it out: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/instatabs/mipnjnddbpbdmbpjafflemfdefjlibod

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2012
Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
General Manager @ Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Sacca

View profile
    • Like