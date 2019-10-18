Wisecraft

Fight Freaks - Logotype Grid

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Fight Freaks - Logotype Grid ui illustration logo design brand identity negative space identity designer smart mark logomark taekwondo kickboxing logo monogram martial arts f letter identity design logotype designer lettermark typography branding brand
Fight Freaks - Logotype Grid ui illustration logo design brand identity negative space identity designer smart mark logomark taekwondo kickboxing logo monogram martial arts f letter identity design logotype designer lettermark typography branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Fight-Freaks-Dribbble1.jpg
  2. Fight Freaks Dribbble-01.jpg

Here's the logotype i developed for Fight Freaks, a martial arts podcast 🥋

I don't want to spoil it for you, but the monogram are two F's but also two people fighting each other.

Press "L" if you would like me to post more logo grid structures with the typeface included.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Fight freaks dribbble 01 4x
Rebound of
Fight Freaks - Logomark Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like