Paul Nicklen Photographer 📸

Hello Dribbblers! ✌️
Today we have for you a sneak peek from a project that brings us great satisfaction - we are designing a new website for Paul Nicklen. 📸
www.paulnicklen.com
Paul Nicklen is a Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist who has documented the beauty and the plight of our planet for over twenty years. As an assignment photographer for National Geographic magazine, Nicklen captures the imagination of a global audience. 🤟
Soon more, stay tuned! 🙌
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀