Mike | Creative Mints

Key Talks / Patreon

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Hire Me
  • Save
Key Talks / Patreon branding animation 3d website flat site portfolio vector typography illustration design web
Key Talks / Patreon branding animation 3d website flat site portfolio vector typography illustration design web
Key Talks / Patreon branding animation 3d website flat site portfolio vector typography illustration design web
Download color palette
  1. web site design animation flat illustration 3d.mp4
  2. wireframe web site design flat typography.jpg
  3. web site design flat illustration bold typography.jpg
  4. flat illustration composition modern bright.jpg

Hey fellow Dribbblers! Planning to upload more shots anytime soon? If so, be sure to check out my new Patreon article on how to create a great project showcase. I’ll be talking about:

- What you need to remember when you’re posting your project online
- Why it’s important to take your time
- What to pay attention to when you’re analyzing other projects

Here it is: https://www.patreon.com/creativemints

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Graphic design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Mike | Creative Mints

View profile
    • Like