Be Chicagood Badges

Be Chicagood Badges pins bottlecaps chicago badges chicagood
Designed and made a set of badges with Cindy Ng. These badges were printed on bottle caps and attached with a safety pin and then distributed randomly to people on the streets of Chicago we saw doing good. Check out more about the project at www.chicagood.com!

Posted on Oct 8, 2012
JJ Lee
Product Designer, Design Educator, Sneakerhead

