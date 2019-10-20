Harila – WIP

Another WIP shot from my work with Harila.

Part of the requirements from the client was an easy way to buy/rent cars. In the newest website we integrated a slideshow with some of the newest cars and the best deals they currently had, which the dealership can pick and choose freely.

Another requirement was an easier way to have any form of service on your car – this was done via an interactive form, that fetches inputs depending on what sort of service you need.