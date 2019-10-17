VISION – Logo Grid ( SOLD )

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello guys!
For today I want to present you the grid I did for VISION, an upcoming company which develops an productivity tool. They wanted something simple which can express easily letter V and give you that sense of vision. After all, we made other concepts that were approved. This concept is currently unused at the moment.
Also, the colors were inspired from the one and only Vadim Carazan. Make sure to follow him, but it has no way of not having done it already.
Feedback is welcome!