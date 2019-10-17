Hero Illustration for an upcoming kit - Untitled

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Guys! This particular illustration style belongs to one of my new category of illustration kit (upcoming) I’ve not given any name to it, yet. This is something I have been thinking regarding this character’s characteristics such as flexible, perspective, dynamism, fast, smart, and witty.
Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration. Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Check out my product design work.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖