Abinash Mohanty

Hero Illustration for an upcoming kit - Untitled

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Hero Illustration for an upcoming kit - Untitled shapes space design spot hero vector sketch clean creative woman girl texture ink perspective affinity art colors character kit illustration
Hero Illustration for an upcoming kit - Untitled shapes space design spot hero vector sketch clean creative woman girl texture ink perspective affinity art colors character kit illustration
Download color palette
  1. hero illustration - untitled kit.png
  2. sketch - hero illustration - untitled kit.png

Hey Guys! This particular illustration style belongs to one of my new category of illustration kit (upcoming) I’ve not given any name to it, yet. This is something I have been thinking regarding this character’s characteristics such as flexible, perspective, dynamism, fast, smart, and witty.

Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration. Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Check out my product design work.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like