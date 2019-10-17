Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Mechanical Lily Munitions - Branding ⚙️

Mechanical Lily Munitions - Branding ⚙️ ui illustration logo design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer smart mark negativespace logomark badge design double meaning army flower logo cog typography logotype designer branding brand
Last year i got hired by Mechanical Lily Munitions, a gun store based on New Mexico, to recreate their brand identity ⚙️

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

Mechanical Lily Munitions - Logomark Design
    • Like