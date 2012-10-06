Freezer (with timelapse)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Timelapse: https://vimeo.com/50082452 (Warning: 15 minutes, doesn't show the whole process)
Sorry for uploading three shots in one day but I had the video uploaded for a while and never really made it public.