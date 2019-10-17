Design_League

Snailizza Logo

Snailizza Logo fun design fun flat logo design flat icon snailizza snail logo pizza logo pizza logodesign artwork snails trendy icon clean logo design creative design fresh design branding
Creative,Flat and Minimalist artwork which will blow your mind in first sight :) It is a mixture of 2 elements which is #Snail & #Pizza. Hope you guys like it.

Artwork by #DesignLeague

