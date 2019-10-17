Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Atlas Logo + Word Mark

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
  • Save
Atlas Logo + Word Mark atlas gym crossfit crossfit logo typography typography design sport logo letter a logo letter a brand design logotype geometric logo gym logo fitness logo branding identity designer logo designer logo design logo brandmark
Atlas Logo + Word Mark atlas gym crossfit crossfit logo typography typography design sport logo letter a logo letter a brand design logotype geometric logo gym logo fitness logo branding identity designer logo designer logo design logo brandmark
Download color palette
  1. Atlas Logo 1.png
  2. Atlas Logo 2.png

Atlas logo + word mark for a personal training 💪🏼 client – Atlas.

A striking logo + a clean custom typeface with uniquely cut angles create a mark with a sculpted look that's totally on brand!

➡️ right for logo sketch & grid.

View the full branding case study here 👇🏼
https://www.behance.net/gallery/98487737/Atlas-Brand-Identity

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section 👇🏼and smash that ❤️ + follow 🙈for more inspo!

Get in touch to discuss your logo design or branding project -> hello@zeropoint7.studio

More projects on:
Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

More by Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

View profile
    • Like