J Chris Campbell

Despair Monster Political Poster

J Chris Campbell
J Chris Campbell
  • Save
Despair Monster Political Poster halloweirdos j chris campbell monster
Download color palette

I created a campaign poster for my political monster that I drew for Halloweirdos over at Wide Awake press. Get some free downloads @
http://jchriscampbell.com/2012/10/03/celebrate-october-with-halloweirdos/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
J Chris Campbell
J Chris Campbell

More by J Chris Campbell

View profile
    • Like