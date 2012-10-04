Julia Gatley

Wedding Invites

Julia Gatley
Julia Gatley
  • Save
Wedding Invites wedding invites letterpress graphic design stationery vintage
Download color palette

Bespoke Wedding Invitation design I've been working on, complete with save the date and rsvp coasters

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
Julia Gatley
Julia Gatley

More by Julia Gatley

View profile
    • Like