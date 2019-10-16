Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Ghost Host Logo Mark

Ghost Host Logo Mark houses home logo house letter h logo letter h house logo property logo real estate logo brand designer brand design identity designer icon geometric logo lettermark brandmark logo designer logo design logo
GH letter logo mark (G + H + 🏠) for Ghost Host - a vacation property management client in Utah.

