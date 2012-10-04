Zach Roszczewski

Soft Ios Toggle Switch

Soft Ios Toggle Switch toggle ios switch ui interface button on off soft minimal clean
Hey guys here's a toggle switch I have been working on for an upcoming iPhone app. Going for a soft, minimal approach.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
