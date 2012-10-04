AdamLP

Inside Out

The word "INSIDE" as a thin/weak font weight, which denotes to people who stay inside making them thin and weak, opposed to the word "OUT" as a strong and bold font weight which denotes to a strong healthy lifetstyle outside getting fit and strong.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
